First responders are paying their last respects to a retired Allentown firefighter. Former Allentown Assistant Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage died last month after a long battle with cancer. See how fellow firefighters are honoring his life and legacy, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, American Airlines passengers who are taking a shuttle bus to Philadelphia International Airport can now get cleared by TSA at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.