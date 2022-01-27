Fire hydrants in one part of Northampton County haven't been working for at least six months due to a lack of water supply. It created a dilemma for firefighters on Wednesday when a Hanover Township home went up in flames. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow delves deeper into the hydrant issue and what's being done to fix it, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a Lehigh Valley native is combining her love of dance with her love of helping people who have disabilities by offering special lessons. Tune in at 5:00 to watch 'The Dancer Movement.'

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.