First Lady Jill Biden visited Allentown on Wednesday as part of a bigger U.S. tour. She stopped by a center for children and families, but not everyone was happy to see her. Look for a breakdown of the first lady's visit, and what protesters are saying about it, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, a man is now facing homicide charges in a drive-by shooting in Allentown Tuesday night that left a South Whitehall Township man dead. Learn more about the moments that may have led to the shooting, tonight at 5:00.