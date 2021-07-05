Rescue workers in south Florida are digging through fresh rubble, looking for victims of the condo collapse, after crews demolished what was left of the tower. Find out how an impending storm could soon hamper the resumed search efforts, in a live report from Surfside, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, dozens of songbirds in Pennsylvania are dying from a mysterious illness. State authorities are trying to determine the condition and what's causing it. Learn more about it in a full report, tonight at 5:00.

