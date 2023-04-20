A former employee at a Lehigh County grocery store is facing charges for allegedly tampering with food. Pennsylvania State Police say the juvenile was caught on surveillance camera inserting sewing needles into several items at the Giant in Lower Macungie Township. Look for the latest on the investigation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, smart watches can help with multi-tasking and other fun activities. Tonight at 5:00, hear how the device can also help detect abnormal heartbeats.