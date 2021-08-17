An employee at a Lehigh County nursing home has been fired and is now facing charges for allegedly abusing an elderly patient. Authorities say the employee at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall kicked the 91-year-old man in the head several times while she was supposed to be taking care of him. WFMZ's Jamie Stover sat down with the victim's family today. Look for the full story, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, art lovers now have a special place in Easton to appreciate more than just paintings. Join us tonight at 5:00 for a tour of the IF Museum.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.