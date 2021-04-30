Authorities discovered nearly $1 million worth of crystal meth and a more than a dozen weapons, including 'ghost guns' during a raid in Northampton County. Two people are now facing charges, and one of them is still on the run. A live update, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, prom season is upon us, but students may dress up a little differently at the celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic. Local dress and tuxedo shops have the inside scoop on the trending looks this year.

