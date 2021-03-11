President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but Republicans remain suspicious about where some of that money is going and say many items in the measure are not related to COVID-19. Hear what local lawmakers are saying about it, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, are you looking for a job this summer? Easton is in such dire need of lifeguards that some places are willing to pay for training and certification. We'll tell you when city pools plan to open and where to go for lifeguard training, at 5:00.

