If you still haven't mailed Christmas packages yet, the clock is ticking to send them out. The U.S. Postal Service is advising everyone to get packages mailed by Tuesday, so recipients will receive them in time for the holiday. If you plan to ship packages through UPS or FedEx, we'll have more on what you need to know, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, home health care agencies in Pennsylvania are unable to take on cases because of a lack of available caregivers. Tonight at 5:00, find out why there are fewer caregivers and how it's impacting one senior Allentown resident in need of an aide.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.