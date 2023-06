President Joe Biden's son is reportedly pleading guilty today to federal charges. The U.S. Justice Department charged Hunter Biden with two tax offenses and felony gun possession, but he's reached a deal with prosecutors. Get the full story, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, St. Luke's University Health Network is celebrating the opening of its new children's hospital in Fountain Hill. Tonight at 5:00, learn more about how it will help pediatric patients and their families.