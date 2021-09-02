Parts of the Lehigh Valley are underwater after heavy rain from Hurricane Ida's remnants caused massive, widespread flooding. WFMZ's Jaccii Farris takes a look at all the damage left behind in Lehigh County and local river levels, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the Great Allentown Fair is opening its gates today after its start got delayed a day by Ida. Join us live at the fairgrounds tonight at 5:00 for food, music, and rides.

