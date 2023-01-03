The suspect in the Idaho college student murders is at a Monroe County courthouse today. Bryan Kohberger is expected to formally waive extradition to Idaho at his hearing. Authorities are also holding a news conference today to discuss Kohberger's arrest last Friday. Get the latest on the case, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, family and friends of 18-year-old Elijah Soler are mourning his loss after he was killed Monday night in a car crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. Look for a live update on the crash investigation at 5:00.