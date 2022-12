Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and soaring the skies for the holidays this weekend, but a major winter storm that could bring snow, rain and wind is threatening travel plans. We'll tell you what you need to know before hopping in the car or on a plane, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, get a first look at a cool, new exhibit about human anatomy at the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown.