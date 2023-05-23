Nearly two months after a massive fire destroyed a West Easton warehouse, fire officials have hit a dead-end on what might've sparked the blaze. They provided an update today on their investigation into the fire that burned down the structure on Lehigh Drive. Hear more from officials in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, we'll introduce you to some new high school graduates who, with the help of a local nonprofit, overcame more than just academic roadblocks to wear their caps and gowns.