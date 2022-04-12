A group of prison guards and a former corrections officer at the Northampton County Prison now find themselves on the other side of the law. They're being sued in court. The lawsuit alleges they saw a fellow guard sexually assault a female inmate multiple times, but never stopped or reported the incidents. Get more details in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, have you filed your federal tax returns yet? The deadline to do so is fast approaching. Tune in at 5:00 for some last-minute filing tips.

