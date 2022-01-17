Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being remembered today in the Lehigh Valley and across the U.S. We'll show you ceremonies happening in Bethlehem and his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and how leaders far and wide are continuing to keep the civil rights leader's legacy alive, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Betty White fans are paying tribute to the late "Golden Girls" actress on what would have been her 100th birthday today. Find out at 5:00 how animal shelters are benefiting from the 'Betty White Challenge.'

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.