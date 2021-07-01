The Lehigh County coroner is sounding the alarm about a recent spike in suspected drug overdose deaths in the county. Is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to blame? We'll have the answer and the coroner's concerns, in a full report tonight at 5:00.

Also, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Florida today, meeting with rescue teams and families of victims of the Surfside condo collapse. Their visit that comes exactly one week since the tragic incident occurred. Look for the latest, tonight at 5:00.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.