A man killed in a shooting in Allentown Monday night has been identified by the Lehigh County coroner as 27-year-old Hansan Gordon of Bethlehem. Authorities say he died at the scene of the shooting on East Fairmont Street, and his death was ruled a homicide. Get the latest on the investigation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out after the state's attorney general announced Tuesday the findings of a report that Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women. Hear from both investigators and the governor, tonight at 5:00.

