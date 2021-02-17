...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning, Thursday evening,
and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the area early Thursday
morning and continues at varying intensity through the day and
night, heaviest from late morning through the afternoon. Some
sleet may mix in Thursday evening and overnight. Light snow will
likely continue into the daytime hours on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&