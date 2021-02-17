The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Lehigh County are among the worst in Pennsylvania, as the rate of cases around the country drop fast. Will Lewis digs deeper to find out why local numbers are so high, tonight at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, a Black-owned distillery in the Lehigh Valley is breaking barriers. It's only one of a handful of distilleries in the U.S. owned by African-Americans.

