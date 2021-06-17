A Lehigh County man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2018 will soon learn his fate. Closing arguments have ended in Steven Oliemuller's homicide trial and now a jury is deliberating. He's accused of beating to death Alexus Quay at her Lower Milford Township home while he was high on meth. Look for a live update from the courthouse, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also tonight, a local U.S. Postal Service facility is in trouble with the feds over alleged safety violations. Find out what OSHA investigators discovered at the facility in Hanover Township.

