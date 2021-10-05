A Lehigh County woman who admitted to killing her mother in 2015 wants a new trial. Jamie Silvonek, who was a teenager at the time of her mother's death, was back in court Tuesday to ask to be retried as a juvenile. Get a live update from the courthouse, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, the Facebook whistleblower is taking her revelations about the social networking site to Capitol Hill. Former employee Frances Haugen is testifying before a Senate panel on Tuesday. Hear what she's telling U.S. lawmakers about Facebook's effect on kids and its role in a divided country, tonight at 5:00.

