A Lehigh University student is now coming forward, alleging sexual assault by a man just off campus last month. The attacker also allegedly threatened to kill the student. Police are on the hunt for the suspect and are asking the public for help in finding him. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, a heartwarming story of a Bethlehem crossing guard who's been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years. Tuesday, she received a special honor for her dedication to the job.

