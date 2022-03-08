Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild is back from her trip to Europe. She went to Poland, near the Ukrainian border, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and officials to assess how the U.S. can support NATO allies and Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Hear more from Wild about her experience and what's next for Ukrainians in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks more about federal cash being granted to LANTA to help it rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.