Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild is back from her trip to Europe. She went to Poland, near the Ukrainian border, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and officials to assess how the U.S. can support NATO allies and Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Hear more from Wild about her experience and what's next for Ukrainians in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks more about federal cash being granted to LANTA to help it rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.