New York and New Jersey have recently legalized recreational marijuana. Could Pennsylvania be next? Lehigh Valley groups are rallying in Harrisburg today in a push to legalize the plant for consumption. Hear how advocates and state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the controversial issue, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, Republicans are pushing back against President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill. Hear from a local GOP Congressman about what he thinks should be done to fix the nation's roads, bridges and transportation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.