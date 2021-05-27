If you travel through the Lehigh Valley International Airport, you'll soon notice some changes. 69 News was there for today's groundbreaking on a multimillion-dollar terminal connector that will create a new TSA security checkpoint and other potential services. For more on what passengers can expect to see at the airport, tune in tonight at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, we're having Mexican food tonight! It's Take a Taco Day at South Mall in Allentown. WFMZ's Joe Ducey is talking with vendors as we celebrate the 5th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park 'Food Truck Food Drive.'