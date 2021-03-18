Pennsylvania seniors are once again able to hug their kids and grandchildren, after going a year without physical contact due to the pandemic. Now, more people are getting vaccinated and more restrictions were recently lifted. We'll tell you about some Lehigh Valley nursing homes that are allowing family visitations to resume, tonight at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, New Jersey's controversial new marijuana law kept parents of minors in the dark about their kids getting caught with it by police, but that new law is already changing.

