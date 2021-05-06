Lehigh Valley school districts say coronavirus relief money they're receiving is only enough to cover recently lost revenue from the pandemic, but not enough to cover long-term rising costs of education. District representatives and education advocates are demanding Pennsylvania's government do more to help. More on what it all means for local taxpayers, tonight at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, get a glimpse of the referendum questions you'll see on the ballot this primary election day in Pennsylvania, and how state lawmakers feel about them.

