It's the first day of school for many kids in the Lehigh Valley. Teachers and staff welcomed students back to the classroom Monday for fulltime, in-person learning, after last year's education went mostly remote due to COVID-19. Hear how the students feel about being back again, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, Hotel Bethlehem is celebrating a big win, after beating out other historic hotels in the U.S. for a coveted prize.

