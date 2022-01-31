Election officials in the region are awaiting decisions on the upcoming Pennsylvania primary. Between multiple Congressional redistricting maps in limbo and a mail-in voting appeal, they're worried about how to handle a possible election delay. Hear more from them, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, we're catching up with Easton native Ja'Siah Young, who stars in the Netflix sci-fi hit "Raising Dion." Young tells us how his life has changed since the show first debuted in 2019, and what's in store for Season 2, premiering Tuesday.

