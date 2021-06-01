President Joe Biden is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, in which a white mob killed African-American residents in a prosperous neighborhood of Oklahoma and burned city blocks to the ground. But has the massacre been taught enough to students? Tonight at 5:00, hear from a local, longtime civil rights activist who is pushing to get more race-related education in schools.

Also, Moderna says it has applied for full approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine, but how is that different from approval for emergency use authorization? We'll explain the difference, tonight at 5:00.

