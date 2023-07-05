A teacher in the Lehighton Area School District has been arrested following a sex trafficking investigation that stretched into the Lehigh Valley. A post on the school district’s website says Michael Feifel is currently not involved in any coaching or teaching over the summer break. Feifel was arrested late last month in South Whitehall Township, after investigators say he tried to meet who he thought was an underage girl for sex acts. In reality, he had been communicating with an undercover agent from the Department of Homeland Security. We’ll have more details about the accusations tonight at 5:00.

