Josef Raszler took the witness stand today to testify in his own defense at his homicide trial. The Lower Macungie Township man is accused of using a homemade air gun to kill his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Roof, in 2016. Look for Raszler's testimony, in a live report from the courthouse, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, parking issues in Allentown continue to frustrate many residents. Tonight at 5:00, hear more about the mayor's plan for a study on the Allentown Parking Authority.