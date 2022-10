The Lehigh Valley IronPigs plan to stay in Allentown for the next 30 years, but they still need money to fix up their ballpark. City Council voted Wednesday night against giving the team $1.5 million for Coca-Cola Park renovations required by the MLB. Find out where the situation goes from here, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the Democratic and Republican candidates vying for a Pennsylvania Senate seat in the 14th District this November face off in a debate. Get a first look, tonight at 5:00.