Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's parking lot will be turned into a massive drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow. Lehigh Valley Health Network nurses will be giving out the free injections to people ages 75 and older, and those with an appointment. More on what you need to know, in a live preview from the site, tonight at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, if you're planning to donate clothing or other items to the Goodwill, don't bother. Find out why the nonprofit organization has temporarily stopped taking collections.