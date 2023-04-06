The Lyte Sky Lantern Festival promises a magical experience like no other: a night sky lit up by hundreds of glowing, floating lanterns. According to its website, it's coming to Allentown this Saturday. One problem: the anticipated venue doesn't know anything about it. The Allentown Fairgrounds says there's no lantern festival scheduled this weekend. The city of Allentown doesn't know anything about it, either. 69 News was contacted by a ticketholder who has dropped hundreds of dollars to attend, and now fears she's being scammed. Look for reporter Rob Manch's full report at 5:00.

Plus:

Catching lung cancer in its earliest stages is key for a favorable prognosis. Our Health Beat report explores new technology that aims to help doctors find trouble spots sooner.