A man is now facing charges in Monday evening's shooting at an Allentown park. Police have arrested 25-year-old Carlos Medina in connection with the shooting at Cedar Beach Park. No injuries were reported, but the gunshots that rang out sent people running for safety. Hear more from witnesses and police, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, cars are revving up their engines for the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show. Tune in at 5:00 for a preview of the hot new rides being showcased this year in Bethlehem.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.