...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on
Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come to
an end this afternoon. Light sleet and freezing rain will then
spread over the area this evening into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&