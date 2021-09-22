...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania...
and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in
east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In
northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast
Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery,
Lower Bucks, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.
* From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the
passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and Thursday
evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals
will range from 1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts
possible.
* Flash flooding is possible during this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&