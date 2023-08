Authorities are investigating whether a man died in a fire in Easton. They say the man died in a home on Glendon Avenue where a fire had broken out last night. Look for an update on the investigation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, an African-American cemetery was recently discovered underneath an Easton park. Now, community leaders want feedback on how to memorialize the human remains. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.