A man is dead after an early-morning shooting at an Allentown restaurant. Authorities say 42-year-old Anthony Rodgers died of his injuries after he was found shot at Big Woody's Sports Bar & Restaurant on Hanover Avenue. Look for an update on the investigation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, people around the world are reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tonight at 5:00, a Lehigh Valley college professor explains the dangerous impacts this invasion could have on the future of Europe and the world.