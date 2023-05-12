A man had to be rescued from a trench that collapsed in Lehigh County today. The 12-foot trench collapsed in Whitehall Township and fire officials say the man was stuck in dirt up to his hair. Look for more details about his rescue in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's Taylor Swift mania in Philadelphia. Fans are flocking to Lincoln Financial Field for her 3-night concert this weekend. Many 'Swifties' are showing us their friendship bracelets that honor the pop star from Berks County. Join us live at 5:00 from South Philly for all the excitement.