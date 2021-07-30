Northampton County prosecutors say Drew Rose strangled a man and then lit him and his elderly mother, who was still alive, on fire at her Palmer Township home in 2019. Both victims died. Today, Rose was sentenced to life behind bars, but escaped the death penalty. Look for reaction from prosecutors and the victims' family, in a live report from the courthouse, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, did a tornado touch down in the Lehigh Valley during Thursday's severe storms? Find out where the National Weather Service is assessing damage, tonight at 5:00.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.