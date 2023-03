The man accused of hiding an explosive device in his suitcase at the Lehigh Valley International Airport faces a judge. Marc Muffley is making his first court appearance today since he was arrested at his Lansford home Monday night, hours after the airport incident. Get the latest on the case in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

We're also learning more about an officer-involved shooting in Allentown earlier this month that left the suspect dead. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.