An Allentown man who died in a fire that tore through his house early Tuesday morning has been identified as 41-year-old Otoniel Fernandez. Authorities say he was pulled from the burning home on Randolph Street, but didn't make it out alive. Several house pets also died. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, if you've been feeling pain at the pump, you may soon get some relief. President Joe Biden has ordered 50 million barrels of oil to be released from the U.S. reserve. Tune in at 5:00 to find out how the move could impact gas prices in our region.