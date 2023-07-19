Dozens of students and activists took to the streets of Allentown today to call for an end to gun violence. The city has already seen more homicides so far this year than it did during the entirety of 2022. Several young people spoke out today, saying they’re scared about the violence they see in their own neighborhoods. Look for the full story at 5:00.

Statins are the gold standard when it comes to lowering cholesterol. But they don’t work for everyone. We’ll take a look at some alternatives in tonight’s Health Beat.