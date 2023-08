The wildfires raging across Hawai'i have become so catastrophic that disaster rescue crews from Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 are going to the islands to help residents. Get the latest on the situation in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, there are only a few days left to get to Musikfest in Bethlehem. Tonight at 5:00, we're checking out some Lehigh Valley-based bands with their own fanbase.