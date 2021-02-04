A third person is now charged in connection with the brutal death of Bethlehem teenager in 2018. Northampton County authorities have charged 22-year-old Alkiohn Dunkins with homicide. He joins two others accused of kidnapping, stabbing, and burning 18-year-old Tyrell Holmes, and leaving him to die next to a dumpster. The latest in a live report, tonight at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, a local billionaire is headed for outer space, and some lucky people will get a chance to ride along in the space shuttle with him.

