A fire tore through a Northampton County strip mall on Monday, destroying multiple businesses. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze at the 512 Plaza in Bangor. Look for a live update from the scene, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, Tom Brady is putting on his NFL helmet again. The quarterback announced over the weekend he's coming out of retirement, just 40 days after he said he was done playing on the gridiron. Tonight at 5:00, hear a former teammate and local sports podcaster weigh in on the decision.

