Some people in New Jersey can celebrate Memorial Day weekend without having to wear masks indoors. Governor Phil Murphy announced today that he's lifting the indoor mask mandate beginning this Friday, but there are still some exceptions. Find out what those exceptions are, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the 5th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park 'Food Truck Food Drive' kicks off virtually today. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about how you can help feed families still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.