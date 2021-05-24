Some people in New Jersey can celebrate Memorial Day weekend without having to wear masks indoors. Governor Phil Murphy announced today that he's lifting the indoor mask mandate beginning this Friday, but there are still some exceptions. Find out what those exceptions are, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, the 5th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park 'Food Truck Food Drive' kicks off virtually today. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about how you can help feed families still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.