The scorching temperatures in the Lehigh Valley aren't stopping this summer's hottest events, including Musikfest and the 2023 A'Town Throwdown. Organizers say they're prepared to keep everyone safe and cool. Hear more from them, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Priscilla Liguori concludes her special series on "A.I. in the Lehigh Valley." Tune in at 5:00 to see how artificial intelligence is affecting the work industry, for better or worse.

Scroll down for comments if available